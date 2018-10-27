Dream Casting the Clueless Remake: Zendaya, Noah Centineo & More Who Should Play the New Cher, Dionne and Josh

Clueless is getting a remake 23 years after the original hit theaters. Here are the actors who could bring Cher's story to a whole new generation

More
Alexia Fernandez
October 26, 2018 08:12 PM
<p>When<i> Clueless</i>&nbsp;hit theaters in 1995, it introduced audiences to Cher&rsquo;s iconic catchphrase, &#8220;Ugh, as if!&#8221; and made star Alicia Silverstone a household name. Now with a <a href="https://people.com/movies/clueless-remake-in-works-23-years-after-release/">remake in the works</a>, we&#8217;re hoping to see the following young stars bring a 21st-century twist to the classic tale of love and friendship.</p>
pinterest
Clueless

When Clueless hit theaters in 1995, it introduced audiences to Cher’s iconic catchphrase, “Ugh, as if!” and made star Alicia Silverstone a household name. Now with a remake in the works, we’re hoping to see the following young stars bring a 21st-century twist to the classic tale of love and friendship.

Everett
<p>Zendaya, 22, has starred in <i>Spider-Man: Homecoming</i> and <i>The Greatest Showman</i>. Her next roles are in 2019&rsquo;s <i>Spider-Man: Far From Home</i> and <i>A White Lie.&nbsp;</i></p>
pinterest
Zendaya as Cher

Zendaya, 22, has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman. Her next roles are in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and A White Lie. 

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>Best known for her role on Netflix&rsquo;s <i>Dear White People</i>, the 29-year-old actress has also starred in <i>Hit the Floor, Powers</i> and <i>The Secret Circle</i>.</p>
pinterest
Logan Browning as Dionne

Best known for her role on Netflix’s Dear White People, the 29-year-old actress has also starred in Hit the Floor, Powers and The Secret Circle.

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>The Australian actor stole hearts in <i>Love, Simon</i> and has also appeared on <i>The Flash</i> and <i>Legends of Tomorrow</i>. The 26-year-old star can also be seen in the popular Australian drama <i>Dance Academy </i>and in films such as <i>Allegiant</i> and <i>The Finest Hours</i>.</p>
pinterest
Keiynan Lonsdale as Christian

The Australian actor stole hearts in Love, Simon and has also appeared on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. The 26-year-old star can also be seen in the popular Australian drama Dance Academy and in films such as Allegiant and The Finest Hours.

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Centineo&#8217;s star is on the rise after appearing in the fan-loved Netflix rom-coms <i>To All the Boys I&rsquo;ve Loved Before</i> and <i>Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.</i>&nbsp;The actor, 22, gained a huge following on Instagram (over 14 million and counting) after the release of the two films.</p>
pinterest
Noah Centineo as Josh

Centineo’s star is on the rise after appearing in the fan-loved Netflix rom-coms To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. The actor, 22, gained a huge following on Instagram (over 14 million and counting) after the release of the two films.

BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>The 23-year-old Australian actor is best known for his role as school bully Billy Hargrove in <i>Stranger Things</i>. Montgomery has also starred as Jason Lee Scott in 2017&rsquo;s <i>Power Rangers</i> film opposite Elizabeth Banks.</p>
pinterest
Dacre Montgomery as Elton

The 23-year-old Australian actor is best known for his role as school bully Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things. Montgomery has also starred as Jason Lee Scott in 2017’s Power Rangers film opposite Elizabeth Banks.

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Mike Pont/FilmMagic
<p>When Peters, 31, isn&rsquo;t portraying multiple characters on Ryan Murphy&rsquo;s <i>American Horror Story</i>&nbsp;anthologies, he&rsquo;s been busy playing superhero Quicksilver in the upcoming&nbsp;<i>X-Men: Apocalypse.</i></p>
pinterest
Evan Peters as Travis

When Peters, 31, isn’t portraying multiple characters on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthologies, he’s been busy playing superhero Quicksilver in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse.

BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
<p>Kaluuya broke out in 2017&rsquo;s <i>Get Out </i>and has since starred in <i>Black Panther </i>and<i> </i>the upcoming ensemble thriller&nbsp;<i>Widows</i> opposite Viola Davis.</p>
pinterest
Daniel Kaluuya as Murphy

Kaluuya broke out in 2017’s Get Out and has since starred in Black Panther and the upcoming ensemble thriller Widows opposite Viola Davis.

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p>Petsch currently stars on <i>Riverdale</i> as Cheryl Blossom, and has had roles in 2016&rsquo;s <i>The Curse of Sleeping Beauty </i>as well as <i>Polaroid</i>.</p>
pinterest
Madelaine Petsch as Amber

Petsch currently stars on Riverdale as Cheryl Blossom, and has had roles in 2016’s The Curse of Sleeping Beauty as well as Polaroid.

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>The 29-year-old California native broke out in 2017&rsquo;s <i>Star Wars: The Last Jedi</i> in which she portrayed resistance fighter Rose. Tran is keeping busy with roles in <i>Sorry for Your Loss</i> and the upcoming <i>Star Wars: Episode IX.</i></p>
pinterest
Kelly Marie Tran as Tai

The 29-year-old California native broke out in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi in which she portrayed resistance fighter Rose. Tran is keeping busy with roles in Sorry for Your Loss and the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Everett

Clueless

When Clueless hit theaters in 1995, it introduced audiences to Cher’s iconic catchphrase, “Ugh, as if!” and made star Alicia Silverstone a household name. Now with a remake in the works, we’re hoping to see the following young stars bring a 21st-century twist to the classic tale of love and friendship.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Zendaya as Cher

Zendaya, 22, has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman. Her next roles are in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and A White Lie. 

3 of 10 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Logan Browning as Dionne

Best known for her role on Netflix’s Dear White People, the 29-year-old actress has also starred in Hit the Floor, Powers and The Secret Circle.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Tullberg/Getty

Keiynan Lonsdale as Christian

The Australian actor stole hearts in Love, Simon and has also appeared on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. The 26-year-old star can also be seen in the popular Australian drama Dance Academy and in films such as Allegiant and The Finest Hours.

Advertisement
5 of 10 BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Noah Centineo as Josh

Centineo’s star is on the rise after appearing in the fan-loved Netflix rom-coms To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. The actor, 22, gained a huge following on Instagram (over 14 million and counting) after the release of the two films.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Dacre Montgomery as Elton

The 23-year-old Australian actor is best known for his role as school bully Billy Hargrove in Stranger Things. Montgomery has also starred as Jason Lee Scott in 2017’s Power Rangers film opposite Elizabeth Banks.

Advertisement
7 of 10 BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Evan Peters as Travis

When Peters, 31, isn’t portraying multiple characters on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthologies, he’s been busy playing superhero Quicksilver in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Daniel Kaluuya as Murphy

Kaluuya broke out in 2017’s Get Out and has since starred in Black Panther and the upcoming ensemble thriller Widows opposite Viola Davis.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Madelaine Petsch as Amber

Petsch currently stars on Riverdale as Cheryl Blossom, and has had roles in 2016’s The Curse of Sleeping Beauty as well as Polaroid.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kelly Marie Tran as Tai

The 29-year-old California native broke out in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi in which she portrayed resistance fighter Rose. Tran is keeping busy with roles in Sorry for Your Loss and the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.