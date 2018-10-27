Clueless
Everett
Zendaya as Cher
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Logan Browning as Dionne
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Keiynan Lonsdale as Christian
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Tullberg/Getty
Noah Centineo as Josh
BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Dacre Montgomery as Elton
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Mike Pont/FilmMagic
Evan Peters as Travis
BEI/REX/Shutterstock; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
Daniel Kaluuya as Murphy
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Madelaine Petsch as Amber
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Marie Tran as Tai
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
1 of 11
Advertisement