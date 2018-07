The Clueless Cast: Where Are They Now?

In true Murray fashion, Faison followed his on-screen girlfriend Dash to the Clueless spinoff, and had small but memorable roles in Waiting to Exhale, Uptown Girls (with Murphy) and Josie and the Pussycats. He became famous for playing Dr. Chris Turk on Scrubs for nine seasons, and went on to star on the TV Land sitcom The Exes and host the TBS comedy-sketch show Who Gets the Last Laugh. He was married to Lisa Askey from 2001 to 2005, and in 2012, he wed Jessica Simpson bestie CaCee Cobb (Zach Braff was his Best Man). They have two children – son Rocco and daughter Wilder – and Faison has four older children from previous relationships.