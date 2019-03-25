Clueless Cast Reunites and Remembers Costar Brittany Murphy Nearly 10 Years After Her Death

Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer had Clueless fans “totally bugging” on Saturday when they reunited at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

The cast of the iconic 1995 hit were back together 24 years later to discuss the movie’s legacy and reminisce about their time on set in the panel, which was streamed on YouTube by SyFy Wire.

Their reunion included a sweet tribute to costar Brittany Murphy, who died as a result of pneumonia combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription and over-the-counter medication in December 2009 at the age of 32.

The film was Murphy’s first big-screen Hollywood project and helped launch a career that included films 8 Mile, Just Married, Uptown Girls, Don’t Say a Word, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Riding in Cars with Boys, and Girl, Interrupted.

“She was so incredibly talented,” said Meyer, 44, who also worked with Murphy on King of the Hill and Uptown Girls. “Ridiculously talented. Like, you see [her in Clueless], and then you watch 8 Mile, and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?’ “

“She could sing, she could dance …” added Faison, 44.

“She was a sweet person, too,” recalled Rudd, 49. “She was just always so smiley and sweet.”

Alicia Silverstone ReedPOP

Paul Rudd ReedPOP

Donald Faison ReedPOP

Breckin Meyer ReedPOP

Brittany Murphy in Clueless Everett

Silverstone, 42, recalled seeing Murphy’s audition for the role of Tai in the film.

“That was incredible. I remember just being blown away by what she did in the room and thinking I had to tell [writer/director Amy Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part,” Silverstone said, joking, “I’m sure they figured that out on their own.”

“She was so good,” Silverstone continued. “I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive.’ It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie.”

Also during the panel, Silverstone, Rudd, Faison and Meyer revealed where they think their characters would be now.

Fiason, who played Murray, said that he hoped Cher (Silverstone) and Josh (Rudd) were still together.

That was fine by Rudd, though he recognized the pairing was a little creepy considering the two were step-siblings at one point. ” ‘You guys are still together … and you’re still kind of related?’ ” Rudd teased that fans would say.

Later, the former castmates shared photos of their time together backstage to social media.

“So much fun hanging out with these boys today,” wrote Silverstone, captioning a selfie also shared by Faison and Meyer. “They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2”

She also revealed that she had eaten dinner with Rudd on Friday night. “Such a sweet reunion last night at dinner with my pal #PaulRudd,” Silverstone said, captioning a pic of the two. “I love this guy! I mean he ordered vegan for both of us….. Swoon 🤗”