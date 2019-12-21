Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Honors 'Crazy Talented' Brittany Murphy 10 Years After Her Death

Brittany Murphy may be gone, but she is never forgotten.

The late actress’ former Clueless costar Breckin Meyer honored Murphy on the 10th anniversary of her death on Friday with a sweet GIF from their 1995 film.

“10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet,” Meyer, 45, tweeted. “Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy.”

Meyer portrayed Travis in the Amy Heckerling-directed film about wealthy teenagers living in Beverly Hills, while Murphy played Tai, the new girl who catches his eye.

The film also starred Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison and Jeremy Sisto.

10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy pic.twitter.com/6iKmUoK0Iz — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) December 20, 2019

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009 after battling flu-like symptoms for several days. She was 32.

The actress collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home, reportedly saying, “Mommy, I can’t catch my breath. Help me,” before passing out in the arms of her mother, Sharon, and Murphy’s husband Simon Monjack, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shortly after her death, the L.A. County coroner concluded that Murphy died as a result of pneumonia combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription and over-the-counter medication.

“She was really sick with pneumonia, very anemic, and she was taking medication,” Coroner Asst. Chief Ed Winter told PEOPLE at the time, “and all that combined killed her.”

Winter also confirmed that no illegal drugs were found in the actress’ system. “It was only prescription and over-the-counter meds,” he said.

Just five months after Murphy’s death, her mom Sharon found Monjack dead at 40 in the same bedroom her daughter had died in.

“It was just a tragic set of circumstances,” LAPD Commander Andrew Smith told PEOPLE after Monjack’s death mirroring his wife’s. “It’s a sad, sad case.”

Just months before his death, Monjack opened up to PEOPLE about his life after losing Murphy.

“I had a life I never dreamed. I have seen the sun set on five continents. I’d trade it all for one more day with Brittany. I lost my life. She was my best friend, and she was a little girl who wanted her husband right there. What do I have left?” he reflected.

The actress remains best-known for Clueless and 8 Mile with Eminem, but also starred in the Angelina Jolie film Girl, Interrupted (1999) and the romantic comedies Little Black Book (2004) and Just Married (2003) with Ashton Kutcher.