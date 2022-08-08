Clu Gulager, Actor Known for Roles in 'The Last Picture Show' and TV Westerns, Dead at 93: Reports

Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in films like The Last Picture Show and multiple television Westerns, has died. He was 93.

Gulager's son John Gulager confirmed his death to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times.

The actor died of natural causes on Friday at John's home, according to THR.

Alongside John's confirmation to the Times, he told the outlet that his father's health had declined since he suffered a back injury years ago.

It was not immediately clear if Gulager had a representative for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Clu Gulager in 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2022

Gulager began his screen career in television, beginning in the 1950s, before becoming a regular as Billy the Kid on The Tall Man in the early 1960s.

He went on to star as Emmet Ryker in another western series, The Virginian, in the mid to late 1960s.

Other series he appeared in include The Untouchables, Bonanza, The Mod Squad, CHiPs, Knight Rider, MacGyver and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Clu Gulager. Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Gulager's first movie role was in 1964's The Killers. He would later appear as Abilene in 1971's The Last Picture Show, and in several horror films like The Return of the Living Dead (1985) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985).

His final film role was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he played a bookstore owner.

Gulager was preceded in death by wife Miriam Byrd-Nethery, an actress who died in 2003 after more than 50 years of marriage to Gulager, and is survived by sons John and Tom Gulager.