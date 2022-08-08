Clu Gulager, Actor Known for Roles in 'The Last Picture Show' and TV Westerns, Dead at 93: Reports

Clu Gulager died of natural causes Friday at the home of son John Gulager and the latter's wife Diane, the couple reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter

Published on August 8, 2022 01:37 PM
LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Actor Clu Gulager arrives at the premiere of the movie "Feast" at the Palms Casino Resort September 12, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The horror film, directed by his son John Gulager, was made possible and documented by the third season of the television series "Project Greenlight." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Clu Gulager. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in films like The Last Picture Show and multiple television Westerns, has died. He was 93.

Gulager's son John Gulager confirmed his death to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times.

The actor died of natural causes on Friday at John's home, according to THR.

Alongside John's confirmation to the Times, he told the outlet that his father's health had declined since he suffered a back injury years ago.

It was not immediately clear if Gulager had a representative for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

Actor Clu Gulager poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Clu Gulager in 1970. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Gulager began his screen career in television, beginning in the 1950s, before becoming a regular as Billy the Kid on The Tall Man in the early 1960s.

He went on to star as Emmet Ryker in another western series, The Virginian, in the mid to late 1960s.

Other series he appeared in include The Untouchables, Bonanza, The Mod Squad, CHiPs, Knight Rider, MacGyver and Walker, Texas Ranger.

HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 21: Actor Clu Gulager appears at Screamfest 2009 for the Los Angeles Premiere of "The House Of The Devil" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 21, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
Clu Gulager. Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Gulager's first movie role was in 1964's The Killers. He would later appear as Abilene in 1971's The Last Picture Show, and in several horror films like The Return of the Living Dead (1985) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985).

His final film role was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he played a bookstore owner.

Gulager was preceded in death by wife Miriam Byrd-Nethery, an actress who died in 2003 after more than 50 years of marriage to Gulager, and is survived by sons John and Tom Gulager.

William Hurt poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
