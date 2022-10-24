Clown Horror 'Terrifier 2' 's Box Office Jumps 84% After Reports of Audiences Passing Out (Report)

Terrifier 2 has now made over $5 million at the domestic box office since its Oct. 6 release

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 11:25 AM
TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022
Terrifier 2. Photo: Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

Reports of audience members passing out and vomiting at screenings for clown horror movie Terrifier 2 appear to have increased the film's performance at the box office.

On Sunday, horror news website Bloody Disgusting reported that Terrifier 2 saw its box office performance rise by 84% this past weekend after it made an estimated $1.8 million, two weeks after its initial Oct. 6 theatrical release.

Overall, the two-hour, 18 minute slasher — a sequel to its 2016 predecessor, Terrifier — has made $5,256 million at the domestic box office as it approaches its third week in theaters.

"Indie horror is alive and well," the film's writer-director, Damien Leone, wrote on Twitter last Saturday amid news of the film's continued box office performance.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the movie since its release; Terrifier 2 carries an 88% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while 85% of users who have seen it indicated they enjoyed the movie.

Last Thursday, author and IT creator Stephen King offered his thoughts on the film on Twitter, writing that Terrifier 2 is "grossin' you out old-school."

"The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn't feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom," one Twitter user wrote of the film on Oct. 7, calling it "an amazing gory mess."

Another shared a photo from the theater that showed emergency personnel attending to an individual, writing, "My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended."

TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022.
Terrifier 2. Bloody Disgusting/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leone admitted that he considers it "sort of a badge of honor" for the new film "to have a couple of walk-outs." But he stressed, "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie."

"It's surreal," continued Leone. "Here's the thing, it's called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one. If you see Terrifier 1, you'd know what you're getting into."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The filmmaker went on to say the team on Terrifier 2 "tried to rival" a "notorious" scene in the first film "that everyone walks away talking about," that involves a hacksaw.

"We tried to rival that scene [in the new film] because the really supportive fan base that we've had this entire time, that has really started to put [villain Art the Clown] on a pedestal," he explained. "I mean, those are the things that they really want."

"I think this movie is more accessible, but we're essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier," Leone added.

Damien Leone (Director) New York Special Screneing of "Terrifier 2",Regal Theaters Union Square, - 05 Oct 2022
Damien Leone. Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

He also addressed the reaction reports on Twitter, writing on Oct. 15: "To everyone saying that reports of people fainting and puking during screenings of Terrifier 2 is a marketing ploy, I swear on the success of the film it is NOT."

"These reports are 100% legit. I wish we were smart enough to think of that! 😋," Leone wrote. "But then again we didn't need to😉."

The movie follows Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he "returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night," after "being resurrected by a sinister entity," according to a synopsis on IMDb.

Terrifier 2 is in theaters now.

Related Articles
TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022.
'Terrifier 2' : All About the Clown Horror Movie That's Causing People to Pass Out and Vomit
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
'Halloween Ends' Tops Box Office with Projected $43.4 Million in Its Opening Weekend
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Billy Eichner attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Billy Eichner Reacts to His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office: 'Just the World We Live in'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Billy Eichner speaks onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Billy Eichner Talks 'Fascinating and Absurd' Backlash Over His Comments on 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit
Rebel Wilson and Her 'Pitch Perfect' Costars Celebrate 10th Anniversary: 'Bellas 4 Life!'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Johnny Depp kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. His attorneys from his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, attended
Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
The Little Monsters, Monster House
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
danny boyle, keanu reeves
'The Matrix' Is Getting a Dance Stage Show Adaptation from 'Slumdog Millionaire' Director Danny Boyle
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Top Gun: Maverick
'Top Gun: Maverick' Passes $1 Billion at Global Box Office Becoming Tom Cruise's Biggest Movie Ever
Director and producer James Wan attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
Hellboy, Green Lantern
David Harbour Reveals He Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds After 'Hellboy' Flop: 'Am I Gonna Survive This?'