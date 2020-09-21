A new poster of Ben Affleck as Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted on Monday

It's Almost Here! Take a Closer Look at Ben Affleck's Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The anticipation for the director's cut of Justice League is building with a new look at Ben Affleck's Batman.

A closer look at Batman in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted online over the weekend with Affleck, 48, wearing the iconic suit and cowl in an angled photograph.

On Saturday, director Zack Snyder celebrated Batman Day by sharing a black and white photograph of Affleck as the character, writing, "Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit…"

"He is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world. #BatmanDay," Snyder tweeted.

In May, Snyder announced his cut of the 2017 film would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version of the film.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

The first trailer for the cut debut last month during a virtual DC FanDome panel and was set to a version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a song Snyder also used in his 2009 adaptation of Watchmen.

In addition, Synder told fans his version will flesh out Cyborg’s storyline in particular, and also add more to The Flash’s “emotional arc.” He also teased his version will show The Flash doing something involving quantum time and space we have not seen before.