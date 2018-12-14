Clint Eastwood's Daughter Alison Comes Out of Acting Retirement for Her Dad's New Movie

Alison Eastwood had a really good reason to come out of retirement.

Though the actress, 46, had decided not to act anymore after her last movie in 2014, she was convinced to return to the big screen for a very special person — dad Clint Eastwood, 88. The two star as father and daughter in the upcoming movie, The Mule.

“I was with my husband and it was a Friday, we were going to dinner, and [producer] Sam Moore calls me and he’s like, ‘You know, your dad wants you to do this film.’ And I almost threw up,” she told Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “[My husband] was like, ’What’s wrong? Is everything OK? Did somebody die?’ I’m like, ‘No, I just don’t feel very well.’ I retired from acting and I had sort of thrown in the towel and decided to focus on a lot of different things so I thought, why does he want me?”

She continued, “And then I thought more about it, I was like, ‘Well, maybe this is an opportunity to not only play his daughter, but to just to spend some great time with him. And my husband said, ‘If you don’t do this, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life.’ And here I am.”

Most of the Eastwood clan stepped out to support Clint and Allison at the movie’s premiere. Joining the Oscar winner at the event were Alison and her husband Stacy Poitras, 51; sons Scott Eastwood, 32, and Kyle Eastwood, 50 (with his wife Cynthia Ramirez); granddaughter Graylen Eastwood, 24; first wife Maggie Johnson, 87; and girlfriend Christina Sandera, 55.

The Mule marks Clint’s return to acting after a 6-year hiatus. His last role was 2012’s Trouble with the Curve, and before that, 2008’s Gran Torino.

The film is based on the true story of Leo Sharp, who became the country’s oldest drug mule when he was caught with a large shipment of cocaine at 87 years old in 2011. Sharp smuggled cocaine around the U.S. for infamous Mexican drug dealer El Chapo and a branch of his Sinaloa cartel.

Clint is pulling triple duty on the film. In addition to starring, he’s also directing and producing his return to the big screen.

The Mule hits theaters Dec. 14.