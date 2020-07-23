The lawsuits allege that CBD sellers have falsely claimed the actor endorsed the product through fake online interviews and web metadata

Clint Eastwood Sues CBD Companies for Saying He's Leaving Hollywood to Sell Their Products

Clint Eastwood is shutting down claims that he is stepping away from Hollywood to promote CBD products.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor/director filed two lawsuits in Los Angeles federal court against various CBD retailers who he says falsely claimed that he endorsed their products through fake online interviews and web metadata.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to court documents, viewed by PEOPLE, the 90-year-old is asking that all companies be held accountable and be forced to give up its profits for falsely using his name and image.

The star is seeking millions of dollars in damages, the New York Post reported.

The first lawsuit — which targets Sera Labs Inc., Greendios and For Our Vets LLC — points to an allegedly fraudulent online interview with Eastwood in which he "touts his purported lines of CBD products."

The article also contained "fabricated quotes from Mr. Eeastwood and false allegations that 'he would be stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business,'" according to the lawsuit.

"In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview," the complaint reads.

Eastwood sued an additional 10 companies in a second lawsuit for using his name in "hidden metatags" in order to mislead customers into thinking the actor was involved with the CBS companies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Defendants have figuratively posted a sign with Mr. Eastwood’s trademark in front of their online store to attract consumers and caused the consuming public to believe that Mr. Eastwood is associated with and/or endorsed the CBD Online marketplace Defendants’ CBD products, when no such association actually exists," the suit reads.

One of the companies named in the lawsuit, Sera Labs, gave a statement to AP, saying that it discontinued its ads: "(We) worked for a limited time with a publisher and gave them specific advertisements they could use which follow our very strict guidelines and shut down the ads immediately after learning that they used Eastwood’s name and likeness."

In January, Tom Hanks found himself in a similar scenario when company Cannapro CBD falsely claimed that the actor endorsed the product.

Hanks responded to the online scam, asserting that the advertisement was a “false and intentional hoax.”

“The advances Doctor Oz has made in the CBS industry are remarkable. I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t had the chance to try it out for myself,” the false endorsement read.

In response to the impersonation, Hanks assured his followers he “never said this and would never make such an endorsement.”

In July 2019, the Sully actor was again pulled into a phony endorsement for a CBD product, Cali Naturals.