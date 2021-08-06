Clint Eastwood Plays a One-Time Rodeo Star Seeking Redemption in Cry Macho Trailer

Eastwood, 91, stars in, directs and produces his latest film, out in movie theaters and HBO Max on Sept. 17

Clint Eastwood embarks on a life-changing journey in his new film Cry Macho.

In the first trailer for the movie, the actor/director, 91, stars as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star who takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), home from Mexico.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the older man and young boy find unexpected bonds between them.

"You used to be strong, macho," Rafo tells Mike.

Mike sees it differently. In a touching scene between the young boy and older man, Mike tells Rafo, "I used to be a lot of things, but I'm not now. I'll tell you something, this macho thing is overrated. Just people trying to be macho to show they've got grit—that's about all they end up with."

"It's like anything else in life, you think you got all the answers and then you realize as you get older you don't have any of them," says Mike.

Eastwood stars in, produces and directs Cry Macho, which also features performances by Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola and Horacio Garcia-Rojas.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE got the exclusive first look at images from the film with Eastwood saying the movie took 40 years to make.

"[Producer] Al Ruddy asked me if I would do it and I felt I was too young for the part," Eastwood told PEOPLE. "I thought I might direct it then but it went by the wayside. Then, about a year ago, we brought it back out and feels like I'm just at the right age now and I thought it'd be fun to do."

Eastwood added he "didn't really think about" what it felt like to finally make the film into a reality, saying he takes "one picture at a time, but this was the right time for this one so I feel good about that."

As for what it's like to work with young talent such as Minett, 15, Eastwood said the best part is bringing "out their natural talent."

This is Eastwood's latest film in his legendary career that's spanned more than 100 projects.

He last appeared in and directed 2018's The Mule. Other recent directorial outings include 2019's Richard Jewell, 2018's The 15:17 to Paris, 2016's Sully and 2014's American Sniper and Jersey Boys.