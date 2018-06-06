Clint Eastwood Makes His Return to Acting After 6 Years — See Him on Set!

Clint Eastwood is back and looking better than ever.

The 88-year-old actor was spotted on set of his new film The Mule on Monday in Georgia. The legendary actor was seen staying cool with a straw hat and a light long-sleeve shirt and pants. He was also carrying a flower during the scene and was later driving a truck.

Eastwood is pulling triple duty on the shoot, as he’s starring, directing and producing his return to the big screen. The actor stars as Earl Stone, a quiet man who gets caught up in drug trafficking after accepting what seemed like a normal driving job.

Clint Eastwood BACKGRID

The film is based on the true story of Leo Sharp, who became the country’s oldest drug mule when he was caught with a large shipment of cocaine at 87-years-old in 2011. Sharp smuggled cocaine around the U.S. for infamous Mexican drug dealer El Chapo and a branch of his Sinaloa cartel.

This is the actor’s first role on screen since 2012’s Trouble with the Curve, in which he played an aging baseball scout wanting one last chance.

His last role before that came in 2008 with Gran Torino about a Korean War vet dealing with growing gang violence in his neighborhood.