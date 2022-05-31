In 2016, Eastwood directed Tom Hanks in the biopic Sully, about "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Chesley Sullenberger.

"When [Clint]'s in charge he says in a really quiet soft voice, 'all right, go ahead.' And instead of shouting 'cut,' he says 'that's enough of that,' " Hanks said of Eastwood's beind-the-camera style in a 2016 interview with Graham Norton. "It's intimidating as hell."

Though Eastwood kept a low profile through the COVID-19 pandemic, he returned to work again with 2021's Cry Macho and appeared at the February 2022 AT&T Pro-Am at Pebble Beach.