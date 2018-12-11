Clint Eastwood’s Kids, Granddaughter, First Wife and Girlfriend All Unite at Movie Premiere

Clint Eastwood had some very special people supporting him on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, The Mule.

Joining the 88-year-old Oscar winner at the event was daughter Alison Eastwood, 46, and her husband Stacy Poitras, 51; sons Scott Eastwood, 32, and Kyle Eastwood, 50 (with his wife Cynthia Ramirez); granddaughter Graylen Eastwood, 24; first wife Maggie Johnson, 87; and girlfriend Christina Sandera, 55.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All were smiles as they posed for photographers at the Regency Village Theatre.

Clint wore a green blazer, blue dress shirt, dark pants, and a tie — and posed between Johnson, to whom he was married from 1953 to 1984, and Sandera, who he has been dating since 2014. He and Sandera sweetly held hands.

The Eastwood brothers and Poitras all looked dapper in blazers, Scott standing out in a blue suit. Alison, who also stars in the film, looked elegant in a gray gown with a bold red lip. Granddaughter Graylen wore a white belted blouse and black skirt.

Clint has seven children.

Graylen Spencer Eastwood, Stacy Poitras, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood, Maggie Johnson, Kyle Eastwood and Cynthia Ramirez Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Clint Eastwood Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: See Clint Eastwood on the Set of His New Movie, The Mule

The Mule marks Clint’s return to acting after a 6-year hiatus. His last role was 2012’s Trouble with the Curve, and before that, 2008’s Gran Torino.

He stars in The Mule as Earl Stone, a quiet man who gets caught up in drug trafficking.

The film is based on the true story of Leo Sharp, who became the country’s oldest drug mule when he was caught with a large shipment of cocaine at 87 years old in 2011. Sharp smuggled cocaine around the U.S. for infamous Mexican drug dealer El Chapo and a branch of his Sinaloa cartel.

Clint is pulling triple duty on the film. In addition to starring, he’s also directing and producing his return to the big screen.

The Mule hits theaters Dec. 14.