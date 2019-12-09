Clint Eastwood, 89, 'Doesn't Think About' Age: 'Who The H--- Would Want to Live This Long'

Clint Eastwood is 89 years young!

On Monday, the actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and talked to host Ellen DeGeneres about his feelings when it comes to aging.

“I don’t think about it,” the Unforgiven star admitted when asked what he thought about nearing his 90th birthday — which will be on May 31, 2020.

“I sometimes think, when I was a little kid and I used to hangout with my grandfather who was in his 90s, and I thought, ‘Jesus, who the h— would want to live this long,'” Eastwood recalled with a laugh.

“Turns out you do,” DeGeneres quipped back.

Image zoom Clint Eastwood Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Clint Eastwood, Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

To the TV show host’s disbelief, Eastwood also revealed that he has been in the same office at Warner Bros. Studios for about 40 years. The filmmaker is Degeneres’ office neighbor at the lot.

DeGeneres then told her audience about Eastwood’s habit of drawing in squirrels into his space.

“He actually puts nuts out on the desk, and they come into the office and the squirrels hang out in Clint’s office,” she explained, with Eastwood adding, “They hang out for a while and then they get bored.”

Squirrels aside, Eastwood has kept busy in his office. He recently directed Richard Jewell, a drama based on the true story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who became a national hero when he helped save the people of Atlanta in a 1996 bombing.

Jewell’s story didn’t have a typical hero’s ending, as his moment of bravery turned into his worst nightmare when he became the FBI’s prime suspect.

He was later cleared by the FBI. Jewell died in 2007 at 44 — just over ten years after the scandal.

Richard Jewell is set to hit theaters this Friday, Dec. 13.