Clifford the Big Red Dog is getting ready to make a big splash on the big screen Sept. 17

Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall Learn to Love Big in Clifford the Big Red Dog First Look, Trailer

The big screen is getting an even bigger star to grace it this fall.

In a PEOPLE-exclusive first-look movie still of Clifford the Big Red Dog, Darby Camp is seen cuddling up to a tiny Clifford as a puppy.

In the newly dropped trailer, the actress stars as middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth who struggles with bullies at school when she meets an animal rescuer (John Cleese), who gifts her to a little red puppy named Clifford.

"How big is he going to get?" Emily asks, to which Cleese's character replies that it depends "on how much you love him."

Clifford Darby Camp in Clifford the Big Red Dog | Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall in Clifford the Big Red Dog | Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures

As Emily cries and her tears fall on Clifford, her love has the power to transform him into a 10-foot hound in her and her mom's New York City apartment.

While Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) attempt to manage Clifford, their task proves difficult, as the red puppy can't contain his boundless amounts of energy.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Poster for Clifford the Big Red Dog | Credit: Paramount Pictures

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Pens Love Letter to "Matriarch" of Her Family: Her Dog

The upcoming film is based on the beloved children's book series Clifford the Big Red Dog by Norman Bridwell.

The movie's distributor, Paramount, is also teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to teach others to #LoveBig and support the charity.

For every heart, like or share the trailer gets on social media, a $1 donation will be made to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $20,000.