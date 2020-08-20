Clark Gregg Files for Divorce from Jennifer Grey 1 Month After Announcing Split

In July, Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey announced they had separated in January

Clark Gregg has officially filed for divorce from Jennifer Grey, seeking to end a 19-year marriage.

Gregg, 58, filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles County August 13, Today reports, citing court documents. The Avengers actor-screenwriter and Dirty Dancing actress, 60, previously announced their split in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," the July statement began, which was posted alongside a photo of the pair sharing an embrace.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised," they concluded the statement, adding that they were "totally crying as we post this."

The couple tied the knot in July 2001 on Martha's Vineyard beach and had been dating since summer 2000.

A month prior to their divorce announcement, Grey wished him a happy Father's Day and praised the Captain Marvel star in an Instagram post.

"Happy Father's Day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true. For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you," she wrote alongside a photo of Gregg with their now 18-year-old daughter, Stella Gregg.

Also in June, Gregg shared a sweet photo of himself, Grey and their daughter at her high school graduation.

"Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the Zoom classes and Zoom senior day. You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you," the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor wrote.

Gregg is best known for playing Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man in 2008.