Claire Danes Says She Tapped Into Her Own 'Anxiety' as a Mother for New Movie

Claire Danes connected to her role in A Kid Like Jake when she thought of her own son, 5-year-old Cyrus.

In the movie, Danes plays a mother who is dealing with her son potentially being transgender. The Homeland actress, 39, told PEOPLE Now that she’s also concerned with her son’s ability to be himself in society.

“That’s not the case with my son exactly, but I certainly, certainly understand what it is to have anxiety about him being safe in the world and being identified as other in some way and it’s a completely natural impulse,” she said. “I think that’s really at the root of this story.”

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Danes recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy on the Howard Stern Show. The actress told host Stern that she was “deep into my second trimester.” Danes also said that the two actors had been trying to have a second child.

“Yeah, this was planned,” she replied. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”

Danes — who wed English actor Dancy, 42, in 2009 — opened up about some of the more fun aspects of parenting in January 2016, saying she channels her profession into getting goofy with her son.

“I just hang out with him and make dumb faces, which is what I do for a living anyway,” the My So-Called Life alum joked to E! News.