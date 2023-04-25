Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun

The costars recently wrapped filming Anyone But You in Australia

By Mark Gray
Published on April 25, 2023 12:33 PM
2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Photo: Ben Trivett

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are putting their rom-com chemistry on full display.

On Monday, the costars attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas to unveil the first footage from their upcoming movie Anyone But You.

Shortly after walking onstage for the presentation, Sweeney, 25, noted that the film wrapped up just "hours ago in Sydney, Australia," but she and Powell wanted to be on hand personally for the showcase to members of the movie-theater industry at the convention.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell, 34, joked, prompting Sweeney to reply, "Oh, please, Top Gun," a nickname referring to Powell's part in last year's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

"I love when she calls me that," he quipped.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two bantered about Top Gun, with Sweeney joking that she thought Powell was actually Teller "until the fourth day of shooting." (He later said to her, "You knew I'm not Miles Teller," to which she joked, "No, I did. I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though.")

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: Glen Powell (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty

"Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," he told the audience gathered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Powell's character, Sweeney said, is a real "a--h---."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--h--- than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell teased of the film.

The theater lights dimmed to show the trailer, which Powell and Sweeney watched together from the side of the stage.

CinemaCon 2023 continues through Thursday with presentations from Hollywood's major studios about their upcoming slate of movies.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney Shares Sweet Photos with Glen Powell From Set of Their Romantic Comedy. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3AeboPcm1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
Sydney Sweeney Smiles with Costar Glen Powell in Australia While Making Rom-Com Together
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
Tom Cruise Cake
Every Star Who Has Spoken About Receiving the Tom Cruise Coconut Cake
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine
Tom Cruise Celebrates with Michael Caine as He Turns 90 in London
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
JUDY BLUME FOREVER
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Top Gun: Maverick Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
'Top Gun: Maverick' Releases 3-Hour Loop of Shirtless Beach Football Scene for the Holidays
Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez
Jon Hamm, Glen Powell Joke About New Call Signs for 'Top Gun' Characters: 'Glen from 'Scream Queens' !'
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Every Joke Jimmy Kimmel Made at the 2023 Oscars About the Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap
Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Miley Cyrus, Elton John & Lil Nas X Stunt at the Versace Show, Plus Tom Cruise, Cher and More
TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), Glen Powell, 2022
Glen Powell Recalls 'Pressure' Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Reaction to Those Viral 'Thirst Trap' TikToks
Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Jonathan Majors Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy with Issa Rae Set in New York City: 'Let's Do It'
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December