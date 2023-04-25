Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are putting their rom-com chemistry on full display.

On Monday, the costars attended CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas to unveil the first footage from their upcoming movie Anyone But You.

Shortly after walking onstage for the presentation, Sweeney, 25, noted that the film wrapped up just "hours ago in Sydney, Australia," but she and Powell wanted to be on hand personally for the showcase to members of the movie-theater industry at the convention.

"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," Powell, 34, joked, prompting Sweeney to reply, "Oh, please, Top Gun," a nickname referring to Powell's part in last year's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

"I love when she calls me that," he quipped.

The two bantered about Top Gun, with Sweeney joking that she thought Powell was actually Teller "until the fourth day of shooting." (He later said to her, "You knew I'm not Miles Teller," to which she joked, "No, I did. I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though.")

"Anyway, as you could probably guess, this movie's about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," he told the audience gathered at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Powell's character, Sweeney said, is a real "a--h---."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--h--- than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell teased of the film.

The theater lights dimmed to show the trailer, which Powell and Sweeney watched together from the side of the stage.

CinemaCon 2023 continues through Thursday with presentations from Hollywood's major studios about their upcoming slate of movies.