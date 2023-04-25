Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'

Barbie is in theaters July 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 03:52 PM
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Ryan Gosling is bringing the "Ken-ergy."

As Barbie writer-director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Gosling, 42, offered a preview of the upcoming Barbie movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas Tuesday, Gosling admitted he was not so sure about playing Ken at first.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," the La La Land actor told an audience during Warner Bros. Pictures' presentation at the convention. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

Gosling is set to star opposite Robbie's Barbie as Ken, Barbie's male companion based on the Mattel toy of the same name. During the presentation, the actor joked: "It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach."

"It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?' " Gosling joked.

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Ethan Miller/Getty

"To work with this group— they're all brilliant and it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special," he added.

Gosling's casting as Ken in Barbie has been the subject of much fascination during the film's production, with the actor more than once joking about his "Ken-ergy" over the last year.

Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Issa Rae recently told PEOPLE she "can't confirm or deny anything" about the movie, when asked for details at AT&T's Game Ball Experience.

"You're not about to get me in trouble," she said with a laugh at the event. "I'm going to let Greta and Margot take the lead, and I'm shutting the f--- up and sitting back."

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The official full-length trailer for Barbie debuted earlier this month, showing Robbie as the famous blonde with Gosling's Ken, as well as several more Barbies and Kens.

The same day the trailer was released, the film's official Instagram account unveiled a variety of character posters in which they revealed who everyone is playing.e

Barbie hits theaters July 21.

