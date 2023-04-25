Entertainment Movies See Every Celebrity Stopping by PEOPLE's CinemaCon Portrait Studio in Las Vegas Stars of 2023's biggest films are popping into the PEOPLE and EW portrait studio at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week: see the photos! By Ben Trivett and Kate Hogan Published on April 25, 2023 01:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 07 Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning & Denzel Washington Ben Trivett of The Equalizer 3 02 of 07 Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Ben Trivett of Anyone But You 03 of 07 David Harbour Ben Trivett of Gran Turismo 04 of 07 Orlando Bloom Ben Trivett of Gran Turismo 05 of 07 Kemp Powers, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae & Hailee Steinfeld Ben Trivett of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 06 of 07 Paul Dano Ben Trivett of Dumb Money 07 of 07 Craig Gillespie Ben Trivett of Dumb Money