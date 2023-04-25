See Every Celebrity Stopping by PEOPLE's CinemaCon Portrait Studio in Las Vegas

Stars of 2023's biggest films are popping into the PEOPLE and EW portrait studio at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week: see the photos!

By Ben Trivett
and Kate Hogan
Published on April 25, 2023 01:41 PM
01 of 07

Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning & Denzel Washington

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of The Equalizer 3

02 of 07

Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Anyone But You

03 of 07

David Harbour

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Gran Turismo

04 of 07

Orlando Bloom

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Gran Turismo

05 of 07

Kemp Powers, Shameik Moore, Issa Rae & Hailee Steinfeld

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

06 of 07

Paul Dano

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Dumb Money

07 of 07

Craig Gillespie

2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Ben Trivett

of Dumb Money

