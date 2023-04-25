Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'

The Barbie set was a dream come to life for its cast and crew.

At CinemaCon 2023 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, writer-director Greta Gerwig, plus stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were on hand to offer a preview of the highly anticipated movie.

Gerwig, 39, admitted she "cried when I stepped on the set for the first time."

Surrounded by beautifully crafted, life-size versions of the iconic doll's houses, pools and more, Gerwig was, understandably, overwhelmed — in the best way.

"The cars that they made ... it was so touching, because all of the people who made the vehicles had just made the Batmobile and were so excited to get the pink paint out," she added.

Greta Gerwig. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Robbie, 32, couldn't agree more, telling Gerwig, "You were just so happy; we felt that every day."

For her part, Gerwig said she was inspired by disco music, as well as "how artificial but emotional" Technicolor musicals are, citing The Wizard of Oz as one example.

"I think I finally know what Dorothy felt like," added Gosling, 42.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Asked how they kept a straight face for their takes, Robbie — who plays the titular Barbie to Gosling's Ken — joked, "I ruined all of Ryan's takes. I'm so sorry for that."

"Unfortunately, [Ken] has no sense of humor, so there was no way to hide the laugh. Sorry about that, Greta," Gosling quipped.

The official full-length trailer for Barbie debuted earlier this month, showing Robbie front and center as the famous blonde with a bunch of other Barbies and Kens.

The same day, the film's official Instagram account unveiled a variety of character posters, in which it was finally revealed who everyone is playing.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa appear as different versions of Ken in the film, while Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, while Michael Cera plays Allan.

At the time of the trailer's release, character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including Ferrera, 39, as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern" and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit."

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.