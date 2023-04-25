Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'

"All of the people who made the vehicles had just made the Batmobile and were so excited to get the pink paint out," director Greta Gerwig said Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 03:38 PM
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

The Barbie set was a dream come to life for its cast and crew.

At CinemaCon 2023 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, writer-director Greta Gerwig, plus stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were on hand to offer a preview of the highly anticipated movie.

Gerwig, 39, admitted she "cried when I stepped on the set for the first time."

Surrounded by beautifully crafted, life-size versions of the iconic doll's houses, pools and more, Gerwig was, understandably, overwhelmed — in the best way.

"The cars that they made ... it was so touching, because all of the people who made the vehicles had just made the Batmobile and were so excited to get the pink paint out," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Robbie, 32, couldn't agree more, telling Gerwig, "You were just so happy; we felt that every day."

For her part, Gerwig said she was inspired by disco music, as well as "how artificial but emotional" Technicolor musicals are, citing The Wizard of Oz as one example.

"I think I finally know what Dorothy felt like," added Gosling, 42.

Barbie movie
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Asked how they kept a straight face for their takes, Robbie — who plays the titular Barbie to Gosling's Ken — joked, "I ruined all of Ryan's takes. I'm so sorry for that."

"Unfortunately, [Ken] has no sense of humor, so there was no way to hide the laugh. Sorry about that, Greta," Gosling quipped.

The official full-length trailer for Barbie debuted earlier this month, showing Robbie front and center as the famous blonde with a bunch of other Barbies and Kens.

The same day, the film's official Instagram account unveiled a variety of character posters, in which it was finally revealed who everyone is playing.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa appear as different versions of Ken in the film, while Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play different versions of Barbie. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, while Michael Cera plays Allan.

At the time of the trailer's release, character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including Ferrera, 39, as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern" and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit."

Barbie parties into theaters July 21.

Related Articles
will-smith-b
Will Smith Says He's 'Excited' for 'Bad Boys 4' as He and Martin Lawrence Tease Sequel
2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Back on Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Long Overdue,' Says Mark Hamill
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
Actresses Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis attend the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive on February 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Recalls Eating Grits with Viola Davis on 'The Help': 'They Wanted Us Curvier' (Exclusive)
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Grateful for All the Support' in Montana as He Resumes Filming 'Rust'
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film 'Breakout' (Report)
John Leguizamo, Luigi
John Leguizamo Would 'Consider' a 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel Role If They 'Add More Inclusivity'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'
EXCLUSIVE: EMBARGO: Strictly No Web Before 1030 pm EST 22 April 2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE The actor was spotted in costume as his character Harland Rust while the crew took a break from filming for lunch. Wearing a shirt, waistcoat, boots and a neckerchief, Alec looked rugged as he carried his meal of burgers. He was seen mingling with other crew members including director Joel Souza. The atmosphere on set seemed relaxed as filming resumed for the first day since the production was shut down after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. It is alleged that Alec accidentally shot the director of photography when his prop gun discharged on the set in New Mexico. Pictured: Ref: SPL5539307 210423 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash/Backgrid / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alec Baldwin Resumes Filming 'Rust' for the First Time Since Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Death
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Rachel Leigh Cook and Missi Pyle attend the World Premiere Of Netflix's New Rom-Com "A Tourist's Guide To Love" at TUDUM Theater on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
'Josie and the Pussycats' Reunion! Missi Pyle Talks Working with Rachael Leigh Cook Once Again
Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny ‘Iron Man 2’ Feud Rumor: ‘Happy to Have Another Woman Around’  
Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny 'Iron Man 2' Feud Rumor: 'Happy to Have Another Woman Around'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping with Jennifer Lopez on Recent Trip: 'We Were Naked in the Pool'