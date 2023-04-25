'The Flash' Director Calls Ezra Miller 'One of the Best Actors I've Ever Worked With,' Shares New Trailer

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has nothing but praise for star Ezra Miller.

At CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the director, known for horror films like the It movies and 2013's Mama, debuted a new trailer for The Flash and hailed Miller, 30, as "one of the best actors I've ever worked with."

"They are an incredible actor," he said. "I had a chance to work with one of the best actors I've ever worked with. They bring the emotion, the humor. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them."

The new trailer highlights Michael Keaton's return as Batman, plus Michael Shannon back as Superman villain General Zod, and Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Flash was mostly completed before its star Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social-media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters June 16.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, apologized in August for their troubling behavior.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," the actor said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

They added, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and new co-CEO of DC Studios, recently said, according to Deadline, that The Flash "is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made." He added that the film's storyline "resets everything" for the franchise.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

About Miller's future with the franchise, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in the same press conference, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward."

"But right now," he continued, "they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress."

The Flash is in theaters June 16.