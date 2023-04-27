'Wicked' Debuts First Footage at CinemaCon, Director Promises 'Fully Immersive Experience'

Wicked: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 27, 2024

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

and
Lauren Huff
IMG_20200213_174800_940
Lauren Huff

Published on April 27, 2023 02:22 PM
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Universal Stage Production; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Wicked fans are one step closer to seeing the hit Broadway musical on the big screen.

Universal Pictures wrapped its presentation at CinemaCon 2023 on Wednesday with surprise footage from the upcoming movie that showcased a first look at Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

The rough footage shown at the annual cinema convention — Wicked is currently filming in a village nearby East Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom — also offered glimpses at the film's other main characters, including Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience during the presentation, which featured a first look at the actresses singing together. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

Wicked director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) told the audience that the film's setting, Emerald City, makes for a "fully immersive experience" as the production films without CGI or blue screens.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley promotes the upcoming film "Wicked" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

"This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz," he told the audience. "And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better."

The presentation was the latest in a series of updates from the Wicked production in April. Last Sunday, director Chu shared two stills from the upcoming movie on Instagram, giving fans an official first look at Grande, 29, and Erivo, 36, in character.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post.

The next day, a photo surfaced of Grande filming scenes for the upcoming film in the U.K., showing the actress wearing a bright pink gown and tiara on her head as she stood on what appeared to be a giant golden-and-pink carriage or throne during filming.

Grande was filming Wicked's opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked" in the moments captured in the photos, according to The Daily Mail, which cited eyewitnesses.

Additional photos from the set published by the outlet last week showed an entire small village constructed for Wicked's set in the middle of a large field, with the show's iconic yellow brick road winding its way through the set and a number of extras on hand to film scenes.

Wicked: Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

