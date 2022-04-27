Inside PEOPLE's CinemaCon 2022 Portrait Studio

See the stars of this year's upcoming blockbusters swing by the PEOPLE and EW Portrait Studio at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas

By Ben Trivett and Kate Hogan Updated April 29, 2022 11:55 AM

1 of 26

Abby Ryder Fortson & Rachel McAdams

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

2 of 26

Zoë Saldana

Credit: Ben Trivett

at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

3 of 26

Robert De Niro

Credit: Ben Trivett

of About My Father

4 of 26

Abby Ryder Fortson

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

5 of 26

Leslie Bibb & Kim Cattrall

Credit: Ben Trivett

of About My Father

6 of 26

Billy Eichner

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Bros

7 of 26

Glen Powell

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Top Gun: Maverick

8 of 26

Laura Terruso

Credit: Ben Trivett

of About My Father

9 of 26

Abby Ryder Fortson

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

10 of 26

Leslie Bibb

Credit: Ben Trivett

of About My Father

11 of 26

Sebastian Maniscalco

Credit: Ben Trivett

of About My Father

12 of 26

Chad Stahelski & Keanu Reeves

Credit: Ben Trivett

of John Wick: Chapter 4

13 of 26

Bryce Dallas Howard & Jeff Goldblum

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Jurassic World Dominion

14 of 26

Jamie Lee Curtis

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Halloween Ends

15 of 26

Allison Williams

Credit: Ben Trivett

of M3GAN

16 of 26

Billy Eichner

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Bros

17 of 26

David Harbour

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Violent Night

18 of 26

Harvey Guillén

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

19 of 26

Jo Koy

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Easter Sunday

20 of 26

Bryce Dallas Howard

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Jurassic World Dominion

21 of 26

Jeff Goldblum

Credit: Ben Trivett

of Jurassic World Dominion

22 of 26

The Cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Credit: Ben Trivett

Asher Angel, Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi,and Jack Dylan Grazer 

23 of 26

Olivia Wilde

Credit: Ben Trivett

Director, Don't Worry Darling

24 of 26

Baz Luhrmann & Austin Butler

Credit: Ben Trivett

Director and star of Elvis

25 of 26

David Cronenberg

Credit: Ben Trivett

Director, Crimes of the Future

26 of 26

Brett Morgen

Credit: Ben Trivett

Director, Moonage Daydream

By Ben Trivett and Kate Hogan