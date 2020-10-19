The 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards air on November 24 and 25 at 9 p.m. EST on Cinémoi network

Kelly Osbourne Is 'So Excited' to Host 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards: It'll Be a 'Great Evening'

Kelly Osbourne has a big announcement.

The TV personality, 35, has been named host for the 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards (CFFAs), PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The sixth annual two-day event will air on Nov. 24 and 25 at 9 p.m. EST on Cinémoi network.

The award show honors international talent in the fashion industry.

“I am so excited to be hosting the CinéFashion Film Awards this year," Osbourne tells PEOPLE. "Fashion, movies and music are often the perfect combination for a great evening."

"This year, due to the pandemic we will do the show a little bit differently, but we're still working hard to make it a two-night event to remember,” she adds.

Daphna Edwards Ziman, president of Cinémoi, is thrilled to have the actress on board to host the big night. "Kelly Osbourne is a dynamic voice in fashion and entertainment, a true icon," says Ziman. "We believe she represents the Cinémoi network and the CinéFashion Film Awards in the best possible way."

Past nominees and CFFA winners range from independent filmmakers to brands including Hermès, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Vogue, Nike, L'Oréal, Stella McCartney, Stuart Weitzman, Bally, Free People, Longchamp, Cartier and more.