'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy Says He Was Secretly 'Desperate' to Lead a Christopher Nolan Movie

"It was a great day," the Irish actor recalled of learning Nolan wanted him to play the lead in Oppenheimer, out this July

Jen Juneau
Published on May 5, 2023
Cillian Murphy ; Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy (L); Christopher Nolan. Photo: Getty (2)

Cillian Murphy is overjoyed to have booked his biggest role yet.

The 46-year-old Irish actor checks off a major career-milestone as the real-life titular physicist in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical epic Oppenheimer, about the Manhattan Project mastermind who helped develop the atomic bomb.

While it's his first time leading a Nolan-directed flick, Murphy has worked with the filmmaker, 52, several times before, including Inception, Dunkirk and Nolan's Batman films.

"I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there. I don't really care about the size of the part," Murphy told the Associated Press in an interview published Wednesday.

"But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him," the actor added.

OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (2023). Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Nolan, Murphy told the AP, is "so understated and self-deprecating and, in his very English manner, just said, 'Listen, I've written this script, it's about Oppenheimer. I'd like you to be my Oppenheimer.' "

"It was a great day," said the Peaky Blinders star.

According to Murphy, he and Nolan have a "long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect," he told the AP, adding, "It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility. And it just so happened that it was a (expletive) huge one."

The actor admitted he was a bit intimidated going in, viewing the role of the real-life physicist as "a huge responsibility," considering Oppenheimer "was complicated and contradictory and so iconic" — but Nolan but him at ease.

"You know you're with one of the great directors of all time," he said. "I felt confident going into it with Chris. He's had a profound impact on my life, creatively and professionally. He's offered me very interesting roles over and I've found all of them really challenging. And I just love being on his sets."

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer also features Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon stars as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh appears as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock in the thriller, which explores the paradox of "an enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it," Universal said in a release.

Nolan told Total Film in December 2022 that he's "thrilled with what [his] team has been able to achieve" with Oppenheimer which, even aside from the special effects, is "a story of immense scope and scale."

"And one of the most challenging projects I've ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer's story," the director said. "There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges."

Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21.

