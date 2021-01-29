Born on Dec. 19, 1924, in New York City, Cicely Tyson grew up in Manhattan and began modeling at the age of 30. Covers of Ebony and Jet soon led to offers of theater, film and TV roles, though she quickly realized that, as one of the few Black people in her industry, she “could not afford the luxury of just being an actress,” she told PEOPLE in an interview just one week before her death.

“I suddenly became aware of how unaware whites were of Blacks in America, and realized, ‘I got some work to do.’ ”

And do it she did, portraying the realities of the Black American experience in her roles as both historical trailblazers (Coretta Scott King, Harriet Tubman) and fearless fictional ones (Binta in Roots and the title character in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman).

Tyson died at the age of 96 on Jan. 28, 2021. Here, a look back on her life in photos.