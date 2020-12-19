Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and More Stars Celebrate 'Queen' Cicely Tyson on Her 96th Birthday

In honor of her birthday, Cicely Tyson received a host of well wishes from fellow actors, including Tyler Perry and Viola Davis.

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress, known for her performances in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Sounder and more, turned 96 on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davis, who starred alongside Tyson in 2011’s The Help as well as in How to Get Away with Murder, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram in honor of Tyson's birthday.

“There are certain people that come into this world and their lifeforce creates a powerful inspiring explosion. We get the overflow!! I thank God for creating this beautiful, courageous and bold being 96 years ago,” Davis wrote alongside the photo. “Love you Ms. Tyson!! Happy birthday 💛💛💛👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿.”

“Happy 96th birthday!! 96 and still as sharp and as beautiful as ever. What a blessing to have you as a friend, as family, and as a role model,” Perry said in his own post. “The wisdom and love you’ve shown me over all these years has been a gift from God! Happy birthday Queen Cicely!! #cicelytyson.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington posted a photo of herself, Tyson and Davis all posing together from a crossover episode.

“Your #BlackGirlMagic paved the way for ALL the Black Girl Magic in this photo ✨🖤✨,” she captioned the image. “Love you so much Cicely Tyson. You are a queen, legend and a phenomenal human. Love you!!!!!!!! Happy birthday 🎈🎊 😍.”

Musician Lenny Kravitz also shared a special tribute to the actress and former model, who also serves as his godmother.

“Happy Birthday to my dearest Godmother, Cicely Tyson,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the pair in a sweet embrace. “All I can do is thank God that we have been on this planet at the same time, and I have been so blessed to receive your love. The best is yet to come. I love you.”

“Another year in your truly magnificent life,” director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “You are a glorious gift. I love you, adore you and celebrate you today and everyday, @IAmCicelyTyson. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

Tyson is currently preparing to release a memoir, titled Just As I Am and written alongside Oprah Magazine founding editor Michelle Burford.

"Just As I Am is my truth. It is me, plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside. In these pages, I am indeed Cicely, the actress who has been blessed to grace the stage and screen for six decades,” Tyson said in the description for the upcoming book, which hits shelves on Jan. 26, 2021.