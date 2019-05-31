Ciara Reveals the ‘One Thing’ She Deeply Fears While on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith

Ciara is getting real about her fears.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Red Table Talk, the singer, 33, opens up about experiencing pain and love in her life — as well as some of her deepest fears.

“I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was not sure about… do I stay? Which direction do I go? What is the right thing to do?” Ciara says. “It’s easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing?”

She continues, “There’s a mental process that you go through, but for me, I want to live my life to the fullest.”

And while she strives to give her all in her career and personal life — including to her husband Russell Wilson and her two children, son Future, 5, and daughter Sienna, 2 — she sometimes struggles to find a balance.

“The one thing I fear in life is really wasting my life, wasting my time,” says Ciara. “I really fear that.”

(from left to right) Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith, Ciara Michael Becker

The singer touches on how she turned her “scars” into “beauty marks” and discusses her journey from pain and mistrust to her loving marriage to Russell, an NFL star.

While it’s been a journey for Ciara to establish her career and family, it’s been worth the ride.

She was recently accepted into Harvard University’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, PEOPLE exclusively revealed earlier this month.

According to Harvard Business School’s website, admission to Ciara’s specific program is a “selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities.”

Ciara’s Red Table Talk interview airs Monday on Facebook Watch.