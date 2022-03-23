Ciara Joins Cast of The Color Purple Musical Film: 'Truly Grateful'

"Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film," Ciara shared on social media following the announcement of her casting in The Color Purple movie musical on Tuesday

Ciara has joined the cast of the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical, starring Fantasia Barrino.

The Grammy winner, 36, will play Nettie, the younger sister of Celie (Barrino), Entertainment Weekly reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honored to be a part of this beautiful ensemble and historic film, The Color Purple," Ciara tweeted following the announcement. "Truly grateful."

According to EW, production on the film is scheduled to begin this month in Georgia. Marcus Gardley has written the screenplay for the film, adapted from the award-winning Broadway musical based on Alice Walker's 1982 novel. The Color Purple ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2008 with Tony Award winner LaChanze in the leading role; it was revived in 2015 with Cynthia Erivo also earning a Tony for her acclaimed portrayal of Celie.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the new film adaptation is slated for a Dec. 20, 2023, release.

RELATED: Ciara and Russell Wilson Always "Put Each Other First"

Last month, it was announced that Barrino — who previously took over as Celie in 2007 during the initial Broadway run of The Color Purple — will reprise her performance of the leading role, which was played in the 1985 film by Whoopi Goldberg.

The American Idol season 3 winner said that The Color Purple was the first musical she ever saw. "I had seen the movie, but it's such an inspirational play," she said in 2007. "I was crying. I was saying, 'Oh, Lord, I hope I'm not the only one crying!' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her run in the show, she opened up to PEOPLE about the wisdom she received from her mentor Winfrey, who also was a producer.

"Oprah gave me a lot of advice. She sat me down … Just, you know, how a lady should carry herself. How to manage your money. How to not put your trust in everybody. Just watch your back," Barrino said at the time.