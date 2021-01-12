"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," a rep for the actor tells PEOPLE

Chuck Norris Was Not Photographed at the U.S. Capitol Riots, Says His Rep: It's 'a Wannabe Look-alike'

Chuck Norris was not present at the deadly pro-Donald Trump riots in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, his representative tells PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the 80-year-old actor's rep, Erik Kritzer, refuted claims that Norris attended the riots after a photo circulated on social media of a man that looks similar to Norris posing with a Trump supporter — who has since been identified as Matthew Bledsoe — seemingly before the violent insurrection on the Capitol building began. Alongside the photo, Bledsoe wrote, "Chuck Norris."

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," says Kritzer. "Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

Bledsoe's photo went viral on Monday, with Twitter divided over whether the other man was in fact Norris or just someone who resembled the actor.

Norris is a longtime Republican and endorsed Trump, 74, during the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton. He did not publicly share his endorsement for the 2020 election.

The violence on Jan. 6 led to the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police officer Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, who died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday from injuries he sustained "while physically engaging with protesters" during the rampage.

According to the Capitol Police, more than 50 officers from the department and Metropolitan Police Department sustained injuries, while several of them were "hospitalized with serious injuries."

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who submitted his letter of resignation the day after the attack, said in a previous statement, adding, "Make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."

