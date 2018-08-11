Christy Carlson Romano Is ‘Very Excited’ to Star in Live-Action Kim Possible Film: ‘I’m Thrilled!'

Call her, beep her, if you want to reach her!

Christy Carlson Romano, the original star of Kim Possible, announced on Saturday during a Disney event that she would be featured in the Disney Channel’s upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie, which is based on the beloved animated series about a teenage spy.

While Romano did confirm she’d be making an appearance in the film, she didn’t spill the beans about who she’d be playing, although it’s already been announced that Sadie Stanley will be taking on the titular role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I can’t say too much about my involvement yet, but I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation,” Romano tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!”

The actress, 34, teased the big reveal on Friday night, writing that she was “Super excited about my @DisneyD23 event on the @DisneyStudios lot tomorrow morning!”

It was also announced on Saturday that Patton Oswalt, who voiced villain Professor Dementor in the original series, would be reprising his role.

Confirming the news himself, the 49-year-old actor and comedian wrote on Twitter, “Yep! Can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

The movie will also star The Goldberg’s Sean Giambrone as Kim Possible’s best friend while actress Alyson Hannigan will be playing the teen spy’s mother.

Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Disney Child Star Christy Carlson Romano Welcomes Baby Girl Isabella Victoria!

The Disney Channel series was on the air from 2002-07, and even managed to score an Emmy nomination in 2003 for outstanding animated program.

While an exact release date has yet to be announced, the film is expected to premiere on the Disney Channel in 2019.