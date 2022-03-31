Christopher Walken's Life and Career in Photos

Here, Walken is captured memorizing lines in the mid-'60s. His first film role was in 1969's Me and My Brother; almost a decade passed before his big break arrived with his portrayal of Diane Keaton's tortured younger brother in 1977's Annie Hall.

"Even when I was young, it was very difficult for me to learn lines. Some actors pick up a script and seem to know the part. For me, it's tedious and endless. Laurence Olivier used to call it pounding lines. That's what it is. You're pounding them into your head," Walken recently told The New York Times.