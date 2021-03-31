Christopher Walken, Zach Braff and Christina Ricci in Trailer for True Story Percy Vs Goliath

Percy Vs Goliath follows the true story of a small-town farmer who is sued by Monsanto for allegedly using their patented seeds

Christopher Walken's newest film is tackling an industry giant.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for Percy Vs Goliath, the 77-year-old actor stars as Percy Schmeiser in the real-life story of a small-town farmer who is sued by the Monsanto Company for allegedly using its patented seeds.

But as Percy himself says in the trailer, he's a "seed saver" who has relied on growing his crops from decades worth of seeds he has saved and harvested on his own.

"I get sued for doing the same thing my family's been doing for hundreds of years," Percy says in the trailer.

As he joins forces with attorney Jackson Weaver (Zach Braff) and environmental activist Rebecca Salcau (Christina Ricci), Percy finds himself at the center of one of the most monumental cases of all time as it heads to the Supreme Court.

"Monsanto says farmer's rights don't matter," Percy says. "We gotta keep fighting."

The movie is based on the real-life case of Canadian canola farmer Percy Schmeiser who went up against the agricultural biotechnology company Monsanto.