"I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by," the actor said

Christopher Walken Says He's Never Owned a Computer or Cell Phone: I 'Got to It Too Late'

Christopher Walken is living life free from technology.

While appearing virtually on an episode of The Late Show Tuesday, the 77-year-old actor spoke candidly to host Stephen Colbert about his avoidance of modern-day technology.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by the late-night host if it was true that he has "never owned a computer or a cell phone," the Oscar winner — who joined Colbert, 56, via Zoom — confirmed, "Yes, somebody had to come and set this up because I don't have a cellphone or a computer."

The actor then revealed that he is not "morally, philosophically [or] emotionally opposed" to owning technology, and noted, "I just got to it too late."

"I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by," he added. "And I never got involved in it because it would be strange to have any 10-year-old be much better at it than I am."

Image zoom Christopher Walken | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Walken also said that cell phones are like watches to him because, "If you need one, somebody else has got it."

"So you've never emailed?" Colbert then questioned The Deer Hunter star. "You've never texted?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Walken replied, "No, never."

"Sometimes on a movie they'll give me a cell phone, but it's more so that they can find me … like a tracking collar," he explained. "If I want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that kind of thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Listen to Kathryn Hahn's Mindblowing Christopher Walken Impression

During their chat, Colbert also asked Walken, "What is something that people might not expect to find in Christopher Walken's home?"

The answer? Muhammad Ali's boxing trunks. "He inscribed them," Walken revealed, adding that the late boxer also wrote the year 1971 and the phrase, "The real champ," inside.

"When I got them, I had them framed and they've been there ever since," Walken said.

Walken said that he met Ali only once at a movie premiere.