Christopher Plummer Mourned by Chris Evans and More After His Death at 91: 'What an Unbelievable Loss'

Hollywood is mourning one of its brightest stars, Christopher Plummer, after his death was announced on Friday. He was 91.

The beloved Sound of Music actor had a decades-long career with hits like 2001's A Beautiful Mind, 2018's All the Money in the World, 2019's Knives Out and Beginners, for which he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012.

His Knives Out costar Chris Evans honored the actor, calling his death "truly heartbreaking."

"What an unbelievable loss," Evans tweeted. "Few careers have such longevity and impact."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was one of the first celebrities to mourn the actor, simply calling him "one of the greats" in a tweet alongside photos of Plummer playing some of his most famous characters.

In his own tweet, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim recalled how often he watched Plummer in Sound of Music as a kid.

"One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer. We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend," Kim wrote.

Star Trek star George Takei also eulogized Plummer, tweeting, "The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for "Beginners." He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp."

Plummer's longtime manager and friend Lou Pitt released a statement announcing his death.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Pitts said in a statement to Variety. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Plummer was married three times, the first to actress Tammy Grimes, the second to journalist Patricia Audrey Lewis..