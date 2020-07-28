Tenet will hit international screens as movie theaters in the U.S. remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to Open Internationally Before U.S. Debut Due to Coronavirus Closures

Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be released after all — first overseas and later in select states.

The highly-anticipated action film, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, will open internationally on August 26, followed by select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend. The cities have yet to be announced.

According to Variety, the movie will open in over 70 countries next month, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom.

This follows the studio's tease from last week, when Warner Bros. told Variety in a statement the film was to be pushed back until they formulated a plan.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminent for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

Image zoom Warner Bros.; Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty

The decision comes as two of the biggest movie markets in the U.S. — New York City and Los Angeles — are still far from opening indoor theaters.

New York City has entered phase four of reopening with zoos welcoming guests back starting on July 24, although indoor exhibits remain closed, according to ABC 7 NY.

The news outlet reported that movie theaters, museums and malls will have to postpone their own reopenings.

In Los Angeles movie theater reopenings also remain uncertain as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.