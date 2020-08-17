Christopher Nolan's Tenet Is (Finally) Almost Here: Tickets Go on Sale Friday for Early Screenings

Despite several pushed back release dates, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is going forward with its September 3 movie theater debut with tickets on sale Friday.

Fans and audiences eager to see the latest Nolan's mysterious epic will be able to purchase movie theater tickets in advance on Friday for three days of sneak previews that begin on Monday, Aug. 31, according to Indiewire.

The previews come three days before the scheduled wider release on September 3, the outlet reported.

To be able to see the film, theaters have agreed to follow local laws regarding social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which include requiring a face mask anywhere in a theater with the exception of when moviegoers are enjoying concessions, according to the publication.

This is the first big budget movie release to debut in cinemas since the outbreak of COVID-19 shut down businesses in March.

Among other major releases intended for movie theaters was Disney's live-action Mulan, which is now debuting on the company's streaming site Disney+ on Sept. 4 for a rental price of $29.99.

In countries where Disney+ is not available, the movie will debut in theaters.

Tenet was originally scheduled for release by Warner Bros. on July 17 but was pushed back twice to dates in August. In late July, Warner Bros. announced the film had been pushed back indefinitely.

Almost two weeks later, Variety reported the film would open internationally on August 26, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom.

To date, coronavirus diagnoses are rising with two major movie markets in the U.S. facing some of the largest number of cases: Los Angeles has 221,971 confirmed cases while in New York City, Queens County has 68,490 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.