Christopher Nolan's Tenet Delays Release Again amid Coronavirus Spikes

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be pushed back from a theatrical release indefinitely.

The highly-anticipated film, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was originally scheduled for release on July 17 but was pushed back twice to dates in August. As of now, Warner Bros. told Variety in a statement the film will be pushed back indefinitely.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminent for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

Emmerich added, “We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates.”

The head of the National Association of Theatre Owners, John Fithian, told Variety he was disappointed by Warner Bros.' decision in pushing back the movie's release date, saying, "Distributors should stick with their dates and release their movies because there's no guarantee that more markets will be open later this year."

He continued, "Until there's a vaccine that's widely available, there will not be 100% of the markets open. Because of that, films should be released in markets where it is safe and legal to release them and that's about 85% of markets in the U.S. and even more globally."

"They should release their movies and deal with this new normal," Fithian added.

New York City has entered phase four of reopening with zoos welcoming guests back starting on July 24, although indoor exhibits remain closed, according to ABC 7 NY.

The news outlet reported that movie theaters, museums and malls will have to postpone their own reopenings.

In Los Angeles, another major movie market, movie theater reopenings also remain uncertain as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti admitted on Sunday while on CNN that the city reopened "too quickly" and that it was "on the brink" of new shutdown orders, according to ABC 7.

California reported on Saturday its fourth-highest daily total of new confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 9,000, and an additional 120 deaths, the news station reported.

Los Angeles County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 155,917 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. New York City's Queens County has 66,307 cases and is the fifth-highest county with cases in the U.S., according to the center.