Christopher Nolan's Tenet Delays Release Again, Pushes to August amid COVID-19 Spikes

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been pushed back a second time.

The highly-anticipated film starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington will be released on Aug. 12, Variety reported. The movie was originally intended to debut in theaters on July 17 but was later pushed back to July 31 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety. "In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release."

"We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," the statement read.

While the plot of Tenet remains under wraps, Pattinson teased the film in a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly saying, “It’s kind of a unicorn of a movie anyway, because it’s not based on an IP thing. But after all this, hopefully, it will be a ridiculously overwhelming experience.”

Nolan, 49, described Pattinson character, who's possibly named Neil, as a “slight rascally character who operates within what they refer to as this twilight world of operatives in different secret services.”

“We think he may be called Neil,” Nolan said. “You never really quite know what’s going on with these identities.”

Tenet's new release date comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said movie theaters in the state would not be included in the fourth phase of reopening.

The move comes as some states have seen massive spikes in infection rates as they have started to reopen. Johns Hopkins University revealed Los Angeles has the highest number of coronavirus cases in any county in the U.S.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases was 89,633 in L.A. County. That number is 91,577 as of Friday, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center website.

AMC Theaters announced it will reopen 450 of its 600 locations on July 15, with the remaining ones following on Jul 24. All moviegoers will be required to wear face masks while in the theaters.

Regal Cinemas will also reopen its theaters by July 10.