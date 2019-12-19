Christopher Nolan Says His New Espionage Film with Robert Pattison Is His 'Biggest' Yet

Christopher Nolan is opening up about his Robert Pattinson spy film — and teasing just enough to get fans excited.

The director spoke to Entertainment Weekly of his 2020 film, Tenet, in an interview published on Wednesday saying the film is “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.”

The film has a star-studded cast with Pattinson, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan told EW. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach.”

He added, “We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Image zoom Christopher Nolan; Robert Pattinson Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Antony Jones/Getty Images

Not much else is known about the highly anticipated film. Nolan has kept details of the plot tightly under wraps, although the acclaimed director did reveal what films can expect from A-list cast, singling out Washington as “very much the hero.”

“He’s a massively talented actor and physically gifted,” Nolan said. “He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from — cars and helicopters. This guy moves.”

Washington told EW that while he may have made his job look easy it was anything but.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Teams with Robert Pattinson for His Next Big Movie: What We Know!

“I was terrified,” he said of shooting a boat scene with his costar Debicki. “But when Christopher Nolan yelled, ‘Action’ I had to throw all that away and make it look cool.”

In April, Pattinson revealed he had to read Nolan’s script of the film in tightly guarded circumstances.

“I got locked in a room to read the script — I don’t have it myself,” Pattinson told USA Today, adding he was “sworn to secrecy” about the film’s plot.

“I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff,” Pattinson, who will also be playing Batman in a new film, said. “He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale.”

He added, “I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Tenet is expected to hit theaters in July 2020.