Christopher Nolan Teams with Robert Pattinson for His Next Big Movie: What We Know!

Fans of Christopher Nolan can now look forward to another film by The Dark Knight auteur — and it sounds massive.

From Memento, Dunkirk, Inception and Interstellar, Nolan is returning to the director’s chair with stars Robert Pattinson, BlacKkKlansman‘s John David Washington and Widows actress Elizabeth Debicki, according to Variety.

The 48-year-old is no stranger to building momentum and anticipation for his films by being extremely secretive — and he’s back to his old tricks with his latest film. The project has, however, been described as an “event film” on IMDb.

Here’s everything to know so far about Nolan’s upcoming film.

1. It’s likely to entail mystery

Nolan’s film has become one of the most talked about in Hollywood, although he’s made sure to shroud his project in secrecy.

The film has been described as a “massive action blockbuster” which will be shown in IMAX, similar to how his 2017 film Dunkirk was shown, according to Variety.

It’s likely the film will be a major action film, although Nolan also favors twisting plotlines and adding elements of mystery. He famously did so with his second feature film Memento and has continued to follow that through with hits such as The Prestige and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

2. It already has a release date

Warner Bros. moved quickly in securing a release date for Nolan’s film.

The studio is betting big on the director’s vision, who has proven to be a hitmaking machine throughout his career. Dunkirk brought in about $526 million at the world box office — as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Director, which was his first in the category. Inception, which isn’t based on any pre-existing property, made a whopping $828 million worldwide.

Nolan is producing this next project alongside his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas, while he will also pen the script.

Expect to see an action-packed July 17, 2020, when his movie hits theaters.

3. Nolan has hired A-list talent

So far, Nolan has put together an impressive cast with Washington, 34, Pattinson, 32, and Debicki, 28.

The actress has worked on 2013’s The Great Gatsby opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in which she portrayed the Sovereign, Ayesha.

Pattinson has also had a busy year with performances in last year’s High Life and Damsel. He’ll next star in Waiting for the Barbarians, The Lighthouse, The King and The Devil All the Time.

Washington, who was the first actor in the film to be announced as part of the cast, starred in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year. The actor also had strong performances in The Old Man & the Gun alongside Robert Redford and Monsters and Men.