Christopher Nolan Says He's 'Excited' to See Tenet Star Robert Pattinson as Batman

Robert Pattinson's turn as Batman has the blessing of his Tenet director (and The Dark Knight Trilogy mastermind) Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has no reservations about Robert Pattinson taking on the mantle of the Batman.

The director spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Pattinson's role in the upcoming noir-style film while promoting their new film Tenet.

"Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to," Nolan said. "And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman."

Nolan has his own background with the Caped Crusader having directed Christian Bale as the comic book character in The Dark Knight Trilogy beginning with 2005's Batman Begins.

"One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before Batman Begins is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation," Nolan said.

He added, "Each generation creates its own version. That's what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way."

Image zoom The Dark Knight Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Last year, Bale, 46, also gave his support to Pattinson, telling ET he wished "all the best to him."

"You know, I think he's an absolutely fantastic actor," Bale said at the time. "Wonderful choice for Batman!"

The first trailer for Pattinson’s iteration of the character debuted last month during DC Comics’ FanDome event.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson as The Batman https://twitter.com/wbpictures/status/1297320405317718016

In the trailer, which featured a haunting version of Nirvana's "Something in The Way," Pattinson is seen as a much grittier Bruce Wayne, one with dark eyeliner and a serious demeanor. Also, fans saw the first look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

"It’s about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect," director Matt Reeves said during the event.

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins," he said.

Reeves described the film as "a detective story, a mystery" with a lot of action.