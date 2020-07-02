Christopher Nolan Denies Anne Hathaway’s Claim That He Bans Chairs from Movie Sets

"Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do," a spokesperson for Christopher Nolan said

Christopher Nolan is shutting down recent claims that he does not allow chairs on his movie sets.

Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway alleged that Nolan enforces a chair ban on his sets, saying that his reasoning is, "if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working," she said during an installment of Variety's Actors on Actors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While a spokesperson for Nolan confirmed that he does ban certain things on set, chairs are not one of them.

"For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” Nolan’s spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak told IndieWire.

“The chairs Anne was referring to are the director's chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need," Novak explained. "Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set."

Adding, "Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

Hathaway has worked with the British-American filmmaker twice, for films Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

She went on to credit the filmmaker's alleged rules with Nolan's success in creating "incredible" movies "under schedule and under budget."

"I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget," Hathaway, 37, told Jackman during Actors on Actors. "I think he’s onto something with the chair thing."

The Ocean's 8 star also noted the cell phone ban, similar to other filmmakers in the industry.

"There’s two directors I’ve worked with that don’t allow cellphones on set, Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve," Jackman, 51, told the actress. "Both of them had exactly the same reason, which is exactly what you were saying: It’s about intentionality. Both of them talk about the space being sacred. If you’re on a cellphone, it dissipates that energy."

During their talk, Hathaway also jokingly called out the actor for making her believe hosting the Oscars would be easy. Jackman hosted the awards show in 2009, while Hathaway co-hosted with James Franco in 2011.

"Hugh, there’s something we’ve never talked about, and I think we need to clear the air," Hathaway said. "You set me up badly when you asked me to appear at the Oscars that you hosted because you made it seem easy, and it’s really, really not."

She continued, "You did such an amazing job and you were so chill at rehearsals, and you just made everything seem like it was so much fun. When it came around, and they asked me to do it, I was like, 'I want to be like Hugh. Yeah, I’ll give it a go.' How could you? How could you set me up like that?"