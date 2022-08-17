Christopher Mintz-Plasse Says Having His Mom on Set for His 'Superbad' Sex Scene Was 'Uncomfortable'

The actor, who was 17 at the time, had to have a parent on set for intimate scenes

By
Published on August 17, 2022 04:22 PM
Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill Superbad
Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad (2007). Photo: Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Although Superbad was about finding independence, behind the scenes it was more of a family affair. With the cast being as young as they were, parents were required to be on set for some of the filming of the famously raunchy comedy.

Now, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2007 teen comedy, the cast and crew are opening up about the making of Superbad in a Vanity Fair oral history.

One scene in particular, when Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Fogell/McLovin achieves his goal of sleeping with a girl, was handled with care by the adult crew.

Mintz-Plasse, 33, recalled being excited about the prospect of shooting. "That's crazy!" he said, thinking "it was cool" that he was going to shoot a sex scene.

"I had never really even kissed a girl at the time," Mintz-Plasse, who was 17 during filming, said.

Since the actor was underage, his mom had to be on set for the sex scene, "which was pretty uncomfortable," Mintz-Plasse said.

"She was loving it up, though," he joked about his mom. "She was having the time of her life, watching her son do that."

Being a comedy, most of the sex scenes were shot in a style that was more silly than sexy.

"The way I'm going to do this is closeups," director Greg Mottola said of his strategy. "So basically the camera is her point of view, then it flips and the camera becomes his point of view."

He said it was intentional, so they "wouldn't spend an enormous amount of potentially illegal time" filming the young actors simulating sex.

Michael Cera, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonah-hill/" data-inlink="true">Jonah Hill</a>, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Superbad
Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Cera's mother also brought him to set near the end of shooting, when his character Evan was about to hook up with his love interest, Becca.

"And it was like, 'She needs to leave immediately,'" said Martha MacIsaac, who played Becca. "'Your mom can't be here. She's too kind. I can't try to do that to you with your mother looking.' She left pretty quickly."

For all of the young cast, the film was a springboard into super-stardom. The movie also catapulted Jonah Hill and Emma Stone to a new level of fame.

Mintz-Plasse remembered that he was a "scrawny kid" who responded to an open casting call and was "super stoked to be there."

The actor exploded onto the Hollywood scene when the film was released. In an interview with Page Six last year, he revealed the sudden fame was a hard adjustment.

"It was very tough to be a nobody one minute and then, literally, two days after the movie came out, it was me getting recognized everywhere," the actor, now 33, told Page Six.

"It was very alarming, it was very intense. There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of breakdowns, but I had a great support system of friends and family, a great agent and manager to help me guide a career that I wanted — but it was intense," he added.

Related Articles
Jonah Hill; Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Jonah Hill 'Hated' His 'Superbad' Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse at First, Seth Rogen Recalls
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Expresses Regret Over Nude Scenes at 19: 'How Did I Let That Happen?'
Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
PEOPLE's Emmys Portfolio 2022
Emma Thompson attends the "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" Premiere - Sundance Film Festival: London at Picturehouse Central on June 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Sean Bean attends the "Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)
Emma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are 'Fantastically Important' in Response to Sean Bean
Superbad, Michael Cera, Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Wants to Do 'Superbad' Sequel When He's 80: 'That's the Only Way I Would Ever Make It'
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Alicia Vikander Says She Was 'Most Sad' at 'My Height of Fame': 'I Was Always by Myself'
denise richards
Denise Richards Recalls Being 'Starstruck' on 'Love Actually' Set: 'My Mother Traveled with Me'
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander Recalls Not Feeling 'Protected' on Set While Filming a Nude Scene: 'It's Never Easy'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
And Action! Presented by WE at Cinemark Playa Vista
'Superbad' 's McLovin Christopher Mintz-Plasse Describes Early Fame as 'Intense'
French actress Lea Seydoux pose upon arrival for the 47th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 25, 2022.
Léa Seydoux Says Intimacy Coordinator Wouldn't Have Helped Conditions on 'Insane' 'Blue' Set
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Recalls Being 'Closeted' While Promoting 'Juno' During Awards Season: 'I Wasn't Okay'
Kristen Bell
Cast of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' : Where Are They Now?
People May Special Cover
Exclusive: Tom Cruise Talks Making 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a New PEOPLE Special Edition
Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise Top Gun - 1986
'Top Gun: Maverick' Team Says Val Kilmer 'Was Thrilled' to Be Included in the Sequel