Christopher Mintz-Plasse Says Having His Mom on Set for His 'Superbad' Sex Scene Was 'Uncomfortable'

Although Superbad was about finding independence, behind the scenes it was more of a family affair. With the cast being as young as they were, parents were required to be on set for some of the filming of the famously raunchy comedy.

Now, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the 2007 teen comedy, the cast and crew are opening up about the making of Superbad in a Vanity Fair oral history.

One scene in particular, when Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Fogell/McLovin achieves his goal of sleeping with a girl, was handled with care by the adult crew.

Mintz-Plasse, 33, recalled being excited about the prospect of shooting. "That's crazy!" he said, thinking "it was cool" that he was going to shoot a sex scene.

"I had never really even kissed a girl at the time," Mintz-Plasse, who was 17 during filming, said.

Since the actor was underage, his mom had to be on set for the sex scene, "which was pretty uncomfortable," Mintz-Plasse said.

"She was loving it up, though," he joked about his mom. "She was having the time of her life, watching her son do that."

Being a comedy, most of the sex scenes were shot in a style that was more silly than sexy.

"The way I'm going to do this is closeups," director Greg Mottola said of his strategy. "So basically the camera is her point of view, then it flips and the camera becomes his point of view."

He said it was intentional, so they "wouldn't spend an enormous amount of potentially illegal time" filming the young actors simulating sex.

Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Michael Cera's mother also brought him to set near the end of shooting, when his character Evan was about to hook up with his love interest, Becca.

"And it was like, 'She needs to leave immediately,'" said Martha MacIsaac, who played Becca. "'Your mom can't be here. She's too kind. I can't try to do that to you with your mother looking.' She left pretty quickly."

For all of the young cast, the film was a springboard into super-stardom. The movie also catapulted Jonah Hill and Emma Stone to a new level of fame.

Mintz-Plasse remembered that he was a "scrawny kid" who responded to an open casting call and was "super stoked to be there."

The actor exploded onto the Hollywood scene when the film was released. In an interview with Page Six last year, he revealed the sudden fame was a hard adjustment.

"It was very tough to be a nobody one minute and then, literally, two days after the movie came out, it was me getting recognized everywhere," the actor, now 33, told Page Six.

"It was very alarming, it was very intense. There was a lot of anxiety, a lot of breakdowns, but I had a great support system of friends and family, a great agent and manager to help me guide a career that I wanted — but it was intense," he added.