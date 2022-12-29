'Superbad' Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman After Over 5 Years Together

Back in 2018, Christopher Mintz-Plasse called girlfriend Britt Bowman "literally the kindest person I've ever met"

Published on December 29, 2022 05:36 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw4aaNueby/ mintzplasse Verified Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️ 2h
Photo: Christopher Mintz-Plasse/Instagram

Christopher Mintz-Plasse popped the question!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old actor, who played McLovin in the hit 2007 comedy Superbad, revealed on Instagram that he is engaged to girlfriend Britt Bowman, a live-music photographer. The couple have been dating since June 2017, and Mintz-Plasse proposed this past weekend on Christmas Eve.

"Life's over!!! ❤️❤️❤️," he joked on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos with Bowman, who showed off the new ring.

In one snapshot in his post, Mintz-Plasse got down on one knee for a practice proposal with pal Matthew Koma, who is married to Hilary Duff. Koma, 35, wrote in the comment section, "I can't wait to spend the rest of your life together."

More of Mintz-Plasse's famous friends reacted to the news, including Mandy Moore, who commented, "Congrats!!!!!" and Alison Brie, who wrote, "Awwww congrats!!! 💗💗💗."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Brittany Bowman attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Honor Society" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on July 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Britt Bowman in July. Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Bowman shared more photos on her Instagram page, adding in the caption, "@mintzplasse did a thing 💍12.24.22 ❤️❤️❤️🎉" and included Nebraska as a location tag.

For Bowman's birthday in August, the Role Models actor wrote on Instagram, "HBD2MGFIAHQ (Happy birthday to my girlfriend I am her queen)." On his this past June, she shared a sunny photo with him and wrote, "Happy birthday my love ❤️💜💙💚🧡🧡."

In his birthday tribute to her back in 2018, Mintz-Plasse called his "babe" Bowman "literally the kindest person I've ever met."

He added at the time, "Thanks for taking care of me, and making my house a home. Please don't go on tour again because I'm a mess when you're gone, but that's besides the point. Love you a s'much."

