Christopher Lloyd chatted with GQ about making 1985's Back to the Future, and how Eric Stoltz originally filmed scenes as Marty McFly before Michael J. Fox

Christopher Lloyd Was 'Worried' About Michael J. Fox Replacing Eric Stoltz in Back to the Future

It might be hard to imagine anyone other than Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future, but Christopher Lloyd is praising Eric Stoltz for what he initially brought to the character.

In a new interview with GQ, Lloyd, 83, reflects on some of his most iconic characters over his long film career, including Emmett "Doc" Brown from the Back to the Future franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lloyd recalled having "no idea there was a change coming" in terms of the production's decision to bring in Fox, 60, as a replacement for Stoltz, also now 60.

"We were shooting the mall beginning sequence, and we were asked to come to one of the trailers at one o'clock in the morning," he said. "[Steven] Spielberg was there, and he made the announcement of the change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

back to the future Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future (1985); inset: Eric Stoltz | Credit: Shutterstock. Inset: Getty

According to Lloyd, they had already been shooting for six weeks — and his "biggest fear was that, because I was really working to get Doc right ... I thought, 'I don't know if I can get it up to do [all my scenes over] again.' "

"So I was worried about it. But it all worked out," said the Emmy winner.

He also called Stoltz "a wonderful actor," but said the powers that be "decided that they needed somebody with a comic flair."

"Michael, we had a chemistry which lasted the whole time," Lloyd said. "We could come back after a break and just be there [in the scene]. We didn't have to work for it."

RELATED VIDEO: The Karate Kid's Ralph Macchio Almost Played the Role of Marty McFly in Back to the Future

Fox and Lloyd have kept in touch over the 36 years since the first Back to the Future film was released, including for a fun photo last year that showed the pair sitting in the backseat of a golf cart, with Fox giving a thumbs up.

Lloyd also posted a snap from their reunion, which showed the duo in the middle of a conversation while sitting on a set of tall stools.