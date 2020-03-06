Doc and Marty! Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox Have a Back to the Future Reunion

Fire up the DeLorean, because Doc and Marty are together again.

Earlier this week, Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox posed together at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, 35 years after the iconic film was released in 1985.

The photos were shared by Lloyd and Fox on their respective Instagram accounts, and fans quickly filled the comments section, calling the two actors “legends” and sharing quotes from Back to the Future.

“Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,” Lloyd, 81, captioned his post, referencing the speed that sent the DeLorean traveling through time.

In his own caption, Fox, 58, wrote, “All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!”

Fox launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to raise money for research on Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that causes tremors, slowed movement and balance problems. The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, and Lloyd often supports his former costar at Michael J. Fox Foundation events.

RELATED: Christopher Lloyd Reunites with Back to the Future Car at Ready Player One Premiere

Lloyd and Fox played Doc Brown and Marty McFly, respectively, in the hit 1985 science fiction movie and its two sequels.

Back in August 2018, Fox and Lloyd, as well as Back to the Future costars Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson, all reunited at the Fan Expo Boston, where they signed autographs, participated in a panel discussion about the franchise, and posed for photographs together.

Wilson — who played Biff Tannen in the film — captioned a photo from the event: “Wow. This just happened.”

RELATED: Great Scott! Stars of Back to the Future Reunite at Fan Convention: ‘This Was Special’

During the panel discussion, the actors also weighed in on whether fans could expect to see another Back to the Future sequel one day.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’ “ Wilson said at the time, according to MassLive.com.