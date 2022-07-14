Christopher Lloyd Makes Rare Appearance at Back to the Future Musical in London

Other original Back to the Future movie cast members like Claudia Wells and Donald Fullilove joined Christopher Lloyd at the West End performance

Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd (L) and cast member Roger Bart pose backstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England.

Christopher Lloyd is keeping the past in his future.

The 83-year-old actor famously played Doc Brown in three Back to the Future movies, starting with the 1985 original opposite Michael J. Fox.

On Wednesday, Lloyd celebrated the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre in London by making an appearance onstage with the cast, whom he high-fived, clapped for and posed for pictures with.

More original stars from the iconic movie made appearances as well, including Claudia Wells, Frances Lee McCain and Donald Fullilove.

Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd (2R) poses onstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England. (L to R) Emma Lloyd, Original "Stella Baines" Frances Lee McCain, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Original "Jennifer Parker" Claudia Wells, Original "Goldie Wilson" Donald Fullilove, Will Haswell, Cedric Neal, Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart pose backstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England.

Robert Zemeckis, who directed the beloved movie franchise, is a co-producer of the musical version, with a book by co-writer of the original film Bob Gale.

The West End production won the Olivier Award for best new musical. The music and lyrics are by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

The plot of the stage show sticks closely to the film: "When Marty McFly (played in the original movies by Fox, now 61) finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future."

The show is coming to New York City's Broadway in 2023.

Original "Doc Brown" Christopher Lloyd poses onstage at the West End production of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on July 13, 2022 in London, England. Christopher Lloyd (L) | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In September, Gale, 71, told Digital Spy that Back to the Future: The Musical is the closest fans will get to another sequel in the franchise.

"People, of course, had been clamoring for more Back to the Future forever and we had steadfastly said no, we're not going to do a Part IV, and we don't want to reboot it," he said. "We set a really high bar for ourselves with those three movies, and we don't want people coming out of a remake saying, 'Man, they messed it up.' "

Gale added that the musical "was a way to revisit it without tampering with the lore of the movie. Nobody who sees the musical is ever going to get it confused with the movie and that has worked really well to our advantage."