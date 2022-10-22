Christopher Lloyd is celebrating another trip around the sun.

The Emmy Award winner marked his 84th birthday Saturday with a goofy video on Instagram of himself dancing around before bursting into laughter. "Celebrate! Why not? It's my birthday," he wrote in the caption.

Commenters sent their well wishes as other celebs chimed in to wish the Back to the Future star a happy birthday. "Omg happy birthday!!! You're a legend!!!" singer and actress Janelle Monáe commented.

"Happy birthday, Chris! Love You!" Tony Danza wrote in his own tribute to the birthday boy, sharing a selfie of the two of them, on which Lloyd commented: "Love ya Tony!"

It's been a busy month for Lloyd, who has been revisiting his most iconic role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy through posts and appearances for Back to the Future Day (October 21, the day Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly travels to in Back to the Future: Part II).

Lloyd and Fox, 61, enjoyed a reunion at New York Comic-Con earlier this month for the occasion, during which he shared a post. "10/21! A special day for all us time travelers," the actor wrote. His former costar Lea Thompson also shared some snaps of the cast over the years.

Also on Friday, Lloyd helped announce that the Back to the Future: The Musical will soon premiere on Broadway in 2023.

The musical stage adaptation of the beloved 1985 film premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical, and is now making its debut on the Great White Way.

Tony Award winner Roger Bart will reprise his role in the musical as Doc, the time-machine inventor immortalized on screen by Lloyd. They joined forces in a new video to tease the Broadway run, with Lloyd playing a used-car salesman who sells Bart's Doc the iconic DeLorean time machine.

"I have a feeling you'll be at the Winter Garden Theatre a long time," Lloyd joked.

Performances begin at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on June 30, 2023, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening.